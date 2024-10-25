Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nigeria drops money-laundering case against Binance executive

Friday 25 October 2024 09:17 CET | News

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed a money-laundering case against Tigran Gambaryan, a senior executive at Binance.

 

Gambaryan, a US citizen, was detained during a business visit to Nigeria in February and later charged, along with Binance, in connection with the alleged laundering of USD 35.4 million. Both Gambaryan and Binance have denied these accusations. 

Gambaryan, who oversees financial crime compliance at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, was implicated by Nigerian authorities, who allege that the platform’s activities, including currency exchange rate manipulation and speculation, have contributed to recent economic challenges in Nigeria. The EFCC has accused Binance of currency manipulation and tax evasion, claiming that the platform's actions have influenced the depreciation of Nigeria's currency, the naira.

 

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed a money-laundering case against Tigran Gambaryan, a senior executive at Binance.

 

Reasons for dropping the lawsuit

Concerns over Gambaryan’s health were highlighted by his family, who reported that his ongoing detention at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja had worsened an existing back issue. In August, his wife mentioned a herniated disk, which could cause permanent damage and impact his mobility. Despite these health concerns, the High Court denied him bail, citing flight risk due to the recent escape of another Binance executive. 

Binance’s Africa regional manager was also detained with Gambaryan in February. He reportedly fled Nigeria shortly after being placed under house arrest, and authorities are continuing efforts to locate him. Gambaryan could not attend his court hearing last Friday due to illness, leading the EFCC to announce the case withdrawal on Wednesday. Afterwards, EFCC officials revealed that the charges were dropped to allow Gambaryan to seek medical treatment abroad. 

While the charges against Gambaryan have been dropped, the tax evasion case against Binance, filed by Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service, remains active. Binance has also faced legal action in the United States, where its founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down last year and later received a four-month prison sentence over allegations related to money laundering activities facilitated on the platform.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, money laundering, regulation, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Binance, EFCC
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Binance

|

EFCC

|
Discover all the Company news on Binance and other articles related to Binance in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like