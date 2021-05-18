|
Mecum Auctions now accepts crypto for collector car purchases

Tuesday 18 May 2021 09:11 CET | News

US-based Mecum Auction, a collector car auction company, has announced it is now accepting cryptocurrency for payment via BitPay.

The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables Mecum to attract new customers and sales by opening its doors to the crypto marketplace and welcoming in a new dimension to the live auction events, as the press release says.

Registered bidders will now have the option to pay for their collector car purchases with cryptocurrency during the in-person auction settlement process and online bidders will now have the convenience of an end-to-end digital experience from home.

Mecum will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and stablecoins USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Paxos Standard (PAX), and Binance USD (BUSD).

