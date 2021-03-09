Manor and Valora introduce Bitcoin voucher sale

Manor is now distributing cryptocurrencies in 59 of its branches and, beginning in April 2021, Valora stores will also add the card to their collection. Petrol station shops Shell, BP, and Avia are also planning on selling the voucher card cryptocurrencies. Värdey, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based cryptocurrency broker Bitcoin Suisse, is behind the new offer. Both companies aim to facilitate the sale of digital currencies and a representative of Värdex states that the voucher cards offer secure and simple access to Bitcoin.
The voucher card is called Cryptonow and is available in three versions. With two of the versions, customers receive Bitcoin for a fixed amount of CHF 100 or CHF 500 (EUR 90 or EUR 450). With the third variant, buyers can choose to pay between CHF 50 and CFH 500 themselves (EUR 45 to EUR 450). Buyers can activate their cards via the Internet using an access code. The currency is then moved into a digital wallet, which is when the balance is changed from francs to Bitcoin.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions