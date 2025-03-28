Subscribe
News

ICE and Circle partner on digital asset product exploration

Friday 28 March 2025 14:28 CET | News

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle to assess potential product developments.

 

These developments would incorporate Circle’s USDC stablecoin and its tokenized money market instrument, US Yield Coin (USYC). The agreement marks an effort to explore the role of digital assets in ICE’s range of financial market services.

 

Exploring digital asset integration in financial markets 

Under the agreement, ICE aims to evaluate how Circle’s digital assets could be used across its derivatives exchanges, clearinghouses, and data services. The collaboration will focus on identifying new market opportunities and expanding the use cases for stablecoins and tokenized assets within the financial ecosystem. 

A representative from Circle noted that ICE’s extensive market presence provides a platform to introduce new applications for USDC, reinforcing its role in digital financial transactions. Meanwhile, an ICE official stated that as confidence in digital currencies grows, stablecoins and tokenized assets could have a more significant role in capital markets, including serving as digital alternatives to traditional fiat currency. 

USDC, issued by Circle, is a stablecoin designed to maintain parity with USD. As of 26 March 2025, over USD 60 billion in USDC is reportedly in circulation. Circle states that USDC reserves are backed by cash and cash-equivalent assets, with a significant portion allocated to the SEC-regulated Circle Reserve Fund. The company highlights its stablecoin’s role in various applications, from payments to digital asset markets. 

Launched in 2018, USDC has since expanded to support a wide range of financial services and consumer applications. The token is integrated with approximately 600 million digital wallets, serving users across payments, savings, and investment activities. 

With this collaboration, ICE and Circle aim to assess how stablecoins and tokenized financial instruments could be implemented within ICE’s infrastructure to enhance liquidity, efficiency, and market accessibility.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, stablecoin, financial services, digital assets
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Circle, ICE
Countries: United States
