Huobi Wallet expand support for Polygon

Wednesday 4 August 2021 14:53 CET | News

Huobi Wallet has expanded support for Polygon, enabling its users to not only access Matic, the native token of the second layer scaling solution, but also create and import its Polygon addresses through the wallet. 

Additionally, users will have access to more than 450 DApps on the Polygon network, including DeFi solutions such as Aave, Polymarket, and Curve Finance.

Polygon and its methodology, which combines the Ethereum and sovereign blockchains, enables the network to increase transaction speeds while reducing costs for both application developers and end-users.

Polygon’s support for Huobi Wallet means users can now experience faster and cheaper transactions and access a wide range of DApps for their projects. Additionally, Polygon users can directly access Huobi Wallet, which currently supports 20 public chains and thousands of tokens.


More: Link


Keywords: e-wallet, product upgrade, digitalisation
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





