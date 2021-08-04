Huobi Wallet expand support for Polygon

Additionally, users will have access to more than 450 DApps on the Polygon network, including DeFi solutions such as Aave, Polymarket, and Curve Finance.
Polygon and its methodology, which combines the Ethereum and sovereign blockchains, enables the network to increase transaction speeds while reducing costs for both application developers and end-users.
Polygon’s support for Huobi Wallet means users can now experience faster and cheaper transactions and access a wide range of DApps for their projects. Additionally, Polygon users can directly access Huobi Wallet, which currently supports 20 public chains and thousands of tokens.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions