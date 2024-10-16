Subscribe
HTX partners with TradingView to advance crypto trading

Wednesday 16 October 2024 10:47 CET | News

Global digital asset trading platform HTX has announced its strategic collaboration with TradingView, with the two companies focusing on augmenting the crypto trading experience for users. 

By integrating TradingView’s Broker feature, the partnership focuses on providing a simplified, efficient, and convenient crypto trading experience for users globally.

Crypto trading flexibility and efficiency

The collaboration is set to enable HTX customers to trade cryptocurrencies directly on the TradingView platform, without being required to switch between HTX’s website and app. The two companies aim to allow users to trade instantly by locating the HTX icon on the TradingView trading panel and logging in to their existing accounts. The newly added feature supports trading efficiency by delivering increased flexibility to cryptocurrency investors, enabling them to execute multiple trading strategies, track market dynamics, and place orders in real time on a single platform.

Moreover, the strategic alliance between HTX and TradingView assists both companies’ objectives of opening broader market potential and providing users with more diversified investment options. With its knowledge of market analysis and trading, TradingView delivers a considerable user community and extensive market data to the partnership. In addition, the integration is set to support HTX in further scaling its range of services and elevating the crypto trading experience for investors.

When commenting on the long-term strategic partnership, representatives from HTX underlined that TradingView’s Broker feature plans to support their company’s users in benefiting from a more simplified and optimised trading experience. At the same time, TradingView’s customers get access to HTX’s services and resources. Additionally, the current agreement advances HTX’s commitment to augmenting the trading experience and contributing to the expansion of the crypto market.

Crypto market’s projected growth and regulatory changes

The global cryptocurrency market is projected to reach USD 44.29 billion in 2024, while by 2029, the sector expects to achieve USD 64.41 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period. As detailed by Mordor Intelligence, the increase in distributed ledger technology adoption and the use of cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments is expected to support the growth of the cryptocurrency market, with the latter minimising consumer fees and exchange costs.

Due to the expansion of this market, regulators across the world have been focusing their efforts on introducing new laws and guidelines to increase security, safeguard consumers, and facilitate innovation. One of the most anticipated regulations is MiCa, which is the EU directive governing crypto-assets and stablecoins issuances and services provision. The regulatory framework is set to become applicable 18 months after it enters into force, while provisions regarding e-money tokens and asset-referenced tokens are set to take immediate effect. 

Industry Events

