Fintonia Group launches MAS-regulated funds in Singapore

Friday 26 November 2021

Fintonia Group, a Singapore-based fund manager regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has launched two institutional-grade Bitcoin (BTC) funds.

The new funds, the Fintonia Bitcoin Physical Fund and the Fintonia Secured Yield Fund, are intended to provide simple and secure exposure to Bitcoin for professional investors, as the company announced.

The funds are now live and investors can subscribe and redeem regularly as these are considered open-ended funds, similar to a mutual fund. The funds are only available for accredited investors. The Fintonia Bitcoin Physical Fund targets institutional investors seeking direct exposure to Bitcoin, allowing them to buy, store, and sell large amounts of the cryptocurrency.

The Fintonia Secured Yield Fund, on the other hand, provides investors with access to private loans secured by Bitcoin. Both funds rely on a third-party licensed custodian storing clients’ cryptocurrencies on cold wallets. Investments are also insured against theft and hacking, the company said.



