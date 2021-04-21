|
News

eToro launches Chainlink and Uniswap purchases

Wednesday 21 April 2021 15:27 CET | News

Israel-based social investment platform eToro has announced adding Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) to its crypto offering. 

This increases the total number of available cryptocurrencies on eToro’s platform to 18. The move comes as eToro plans to expand its crypto offering for both private and professional customers in 2021. eToro has over 20 million registered users who can share their investment strategies, buy, hold, and sell assets, transact, and monitor their portfolio in real time.

Chainlink is an Ethereum-based decentralised platform that connects smart contracts to data providers, web APIs, enterprise systems, and cloud services. LINK tokens are the digital assets used to pay for services on the Chainlink network, which can also be used by blockchain operators to stake in the network. Uniswap is an Ethereum-based platform built as a decentralised crypto exchange (DEX), meaning a person-to-person exchange without middlemen and transaction fees. Uniswap users can swap various Ethereum-based tokens known as ERC-20 tokens through liquidity pools. UNI is a governance token for Uniswap built on the Ethereum blockchain.


