News

Elrond partners with Shopping.io to enable eGold payments

Friday 9 April 2021 14:35 CET | News

Romania-based blockchain platform Elrond has announced a partnership with the cryptoshopping platform Shopping.io to introduce eGold as a payment option on US ecommerce websites.

The partnership has resulted in the incorporation of eBay, Walmart and Amazon to the eGold payment structure. Elrond is planning to make companies such Amazon and eBay even more accessible to users with more diverse payment options. According to a representative of Elrond, the company's eGold (EGLD) will be incorporated into the Shopping.io platform on 8 April 2021.

This platform is designed to provide an easy crypto shopping experience for merchants, and plans to add Alibaba to its list of cooperators soon. A Shopping.io representative has commented on the development, explaining that the company aims for this partnership to prioritise its customers' experience.


Keywords: partnership, product launch, cryptocurrency, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Romania
