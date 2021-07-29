|
ELONGATE cryptocurrency announces launch 

Thursday 29 July 2021

Switzerland-based social impact cryptocurrency Elongate has announced its full integration into a multi-entity structure. 

Elongate will be set up as two legally independent and collaborative entities, the first being the EG Association, which will focus on managing social impact activities such as donations, charity events, fundraising, etc. The second unit will be ELONGATE Global, which will focus on technology platform management and disruptive technological development.

According to an Elongate representative, now that the foundation has been completed, the company can drive a range of projects forward, which mainly focus on the token, the community and sustainable social influence. 


Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, token, funding
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Switzerland
