ECB wants digital euro as competition for 'artificial currencies'

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is needed in order to contest ‘artificial currencies’ in international payments.
The ECB stated this in its annual report entitled ‘The international role of the euro’, in which economists expressed their concern that ‘foreign tech companies’ are gaining influence with their own digital currencies. According to the report, it is a worrying scenario for international payments to be dominated by non-domestic providers, including tech companies, which could endanger the stability of the financial system. As stated by an ECB economist, a CBDC could digitise the exchange of information in payment systems through electronic offers, electronic invoices, electronic identities and electronic signatures, which would allow middlemen to offer services at lower costs with higher added value.
The report also sees a digital euro as an instrument for improving the infrastructure of international payments, as a digital euro could make the intermediate trade in foreign currencies redundant in international transactions and drive ‘an expansion of global online trade’. Furthermore, the ECB reports that low transaction costs and bundling effects would make international transactions much more attractive as payment methods. On the subject of data protection with the CBDC, however, ECB economists point out that fine-tuning is required so that sufficient information can still be obtained to prevent misuse for terrorist financing, international crime and money laundering.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions