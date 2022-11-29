ECB president calls for crypto regulation following FTX crash

The call was made by Christine Lagarde during a hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament on 28 November 2022. Lagarde drew a parallel with Facebook’s Libra and offered it as a positive example of the ECB’s involvement, but she also noted that FTX’s situation is different and should be treated as such.
FTX’s dealings with crypto assets instead of stablecoins brought up the issue of stability and reliability of the exchange. In this context, it was argued that the ECB should step up as a global regulator to address people’s increasing interest in digital assets.
Christine Lagarde also mentioned the potential necessity of a MiCA II framework. According to iflr.com, the Markets in Crypto Assets bill is the first all-encompassing effort to tackle crypto assets and brings rules contained in Mifid, Market Abuse, and the Prospectus Regulation to the crypto asset industry. At the time of writing, MiCA has passed through all the stages of the EU's legislative process, except for approval in the European Parliament.
MiCA II would build on the work lawmakers did for the original bill and would help regulate the activities of crypto asset staking and lending.
In response to the FTX collapse, global investment bank JPMorgan has published a report in which it details some of the most significant changes it expects to occur in the crypto industry. The company’s analysts expect to see an increase in investor and regulatory pressure on crypto entities to disclose more information about their balance sheets.
JPMorgan notes that, following the FTX debacle, many retail crypto investors have already moved their cryptocurrencies to self-custody using hardware wallets. According to the report, the primary beneficiaries post-FTX collapse are institutional crypto custodians.
