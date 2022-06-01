Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Digitra.com gets USD 5 mln funding from Itau's controller partner

Wednesday 1 June 2022 13:29 CET | News

Profitus, a fund owned by the controlling partner of Itaú Unibanco, has invested USD 5 million in Digitra.com, a new crypto exchange.

The funding will be used to accelerate the operations of Digitra.com. The platform will launch in July 2022 and, despite being headquartered in Brazil, it has the goal of reaching 1 million customers worldwide in its first year of operations. The application is now available for advance registration of customers.

In addition to the exchange, the funding will also be used for the expansion of other three innovative projects: nTokens, partner of SMU Investimentos in a secondary equity platform already approved by Brazil‘s SEC, CVM; the development of the Real’s stablecoin; and the further development of Atris, a technology company specialized in creating new exchanges of various assets, such as energy, carbon credits, among others and also a partner at SMU’s project.

The new company wants to take some space occupied by companies like Binance and FTX. Digitra.com is a global trading exchange for bitcoins, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets founded in 2021. The company is betting on the convergence of the crypto world with the traditional trading world.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: crypto, digital assets, crypto asset, blockchain, funding, investment
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Digitra.com, Itaú Unibanco, Profitus
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Digitra.com

|

Itaú Unibanco

|

Profitus

|
Discover all the Company news on Digitra.com and other articles related to Digitra.com in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like