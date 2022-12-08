Digital asset finance platform Bitwave raises USD 15 mln in Series A

The funding was led by Hack VC and Blockchain Capital, with participation by SignalFire, Valor Equity Partners, Arca, Pulsar Trading, and Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund. It will support the launch of their newest product, Bitwave Institutional, targeted to custodians, exchanges, financial institutions, wealth managers, and other organizations exposed to the enormous risk, regulatory, and control complexities around holding, managing, and investing users’ digital assets.
Bitwave Institutional is a set of processes, controls, and technology designed to bring trust into the new digital asset financial system. It holistically addresses the process, audit, accounting, tax, and reporting needs of financial organizations that custody, trade, and use digital assets. The solution builds directly on Bitwave’s flagship enterprise product, which helps with digital asset accounting, tax, bookkeeping, invoicing, and more for businesses, but with additional features such as segregated balance sheet tracking, internal and external system reconciliations, and proof of liability and reserve publishing.
While companies like Bitwave are expanding their business, others are doing the opposite. Crypto lending platform Nexo for example says it is ‘phasing out’ the US side of its operations, after unsuccessful talks with regulators.
The move comes after The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rejected a petition from Nexo to cease an investigation into one of its products after the company argued that only securities regulators hold jurisdiction over it. The company says that several state securities regulators they had been cooperating with for several months blindsided them by filing actions against them without advance notice.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions