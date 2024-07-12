Subscribe
News

Deloitte Partners with Hedera Hashgraph

Friday 12 July 2024 13:10 CET | News

The Hedera Hashgraph has partnered with Deloitte aiming to enhance the verification of companies’ ESG impact and sustainability claims.

 

According to the announcement, this partnership aims at fighting greenwash and proper, tangible impact reporting through a new tool, Environmental & Social Impact (ESI), built on Hedera DLT.  


The Deloitte ESI platform, built on the Hedera public network, seeks to transform how companies prove their net-zero and ESG claims. The platform, based on blockchain technologies, ensures data integrity and enables the reliable verification of sustainability claims. 

Aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and various ESG frameworks, the ESI platform aids organisations in managing, monetising, and reporting on sustainable initiatives while ensuring compliance with legal requirements. This alignment is vital as it addresses the credibility challenges associated with companies' sustainability reports. 

An important feature of the ESI platform is the Hedera Guardian, which enhances the verification process. The Guardian employs tokenised quantitative outcomes to ensure transparent and immutable documentation of sustainability impacts, particularly for carbon markets. 

Background on Hedera’s sustainability venture 

This partnership follows Hedera Hashgraph's launch of a USD 50 million Sustainability Venture Studio intending to support sustainable projects on the Hedera Guardian. This Sustainability Venture Studio initiative enhances the partnership's ability to back sustainability claims by establishing a trust layer for multi-stakeholder data and integrating digital measurement, reporting, and verification functions. Additionally, the ESI platform facilitates the development of quantifiable and audited evaluations of sustainability impacts, which can be monetised, traded, and disclosed. 

More: Link


