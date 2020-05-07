Sections
News

Dash, Ankerpay to expand DASH payments network in Sub-Saharan Africa

Thursday 7 May 2020 14:21 CET | News

Digital currency provider Dash has partnered with South Africa-based cryptocurrency payments and ATM company AnkerPay to implement DASH payments ecosystem across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Users in South Africa can now purchase or sell Dash through their ATMs or wallets and spend it at participating merchants in the country. Users can also purchase goods and services online with Dash. Furthermore, the partners will be introducing remittances services to South Africa (and other regional markets) from the UK and Europe. 

Dash’s InstantSend allows users to receive their Dash and convert it into the local currency in the method they prefer. AnkerPay will be working with Dash Nigeria to help grow merchant and user adoption of AnkerPay and Dash across South Africa initially, then Western Africa.


