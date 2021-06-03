Coinbase Card enables Google and Apple Pay

The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card, with which customers can use Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets for daily purchases and cash withdrawals. The card converts any cryptocurrency in a user's Coinbase account to USD using standard conversion fees. Customers can, however, earn up to 4% back in cryptocurrency rewards. Although the card has already been released, many applications are still on a wait list. According to a Coinbase representative, the company will send out invitations to those on this list starting the first week of June 2021.
After a new customer applies and is accepted for a Coinbase Card, they may add their card to Apple or Google Wallet while they wait for the physical debit card in the mail. This means that once a customer has been approved for their card, they may pay with Apple and Google Pay without needing to wait for the physical card. Existing Coinbase Card users may also use this function. Those interested in a Coinbase Card can sign up for the wait list on the company's website.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions