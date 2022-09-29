Chainlink and SWIFT to create crypto transfer infrastructure

The collaborative proof-of-concept would allow SWIFT to instruct token transfers across nearly every blockchain environment. Chainlink added that this would allow financial institutions to become blockchain-capable without confronting high upfront costs and development challenges.
The upcoming proof-of-concept will use Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), a global standard for cross-chain messaging, data, and token transfer that was first announced in August 2021. As representatives say, the cooperation would enable the communications and movement of tokens between several different institutions.
SWIFT also recently partnered US-fintech Symbiont in order to pilot a blockchain project. The project aims to automate corporate action workflow using Symbiont’s Assembly technology platform. By tapping into the platform’s smart contracts and blockchain capabilities, SWIFT can improve the networking of the institutions connected to SWIFT at a global level.
Within the cooperation, corporate action data from SWIFT messages will be translated by SWIFT’s translator tool and uploaded in Symbiont’s blockchain. According to SWIFT representatives Symbiont’s smart contract technology can compare information shared between participants and flag inconsistencies, contradictions, or discrepancies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions