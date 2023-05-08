BNP Paribas partners Bank of China to promote the digital yuan

The main aim of the partnership is to allow BNP Paribas China’s corporate clients to link up with the BOC system. This will allow users to manage their digital yuan wallets by connecting them to their bank accounts, tracking transactions, and making payments using China’s digital currency via an e-CNY management system. The management system also aims to make it easier for clients to use digital cash for real-time transactions.
According to cointelegraph.com, BNP Paribas China is also looking to explore the use of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) in other segments, including smart contracts, supply chain finance, utility and cross-border payments.
In order to kick-start CBDC adoption in China, the BOC gave away millions in digital yuan during the Lunar New Year period. Some cities gave away more than 180 million yuan or USD 26.5 million worth of CBDCs through programmes such as subsidies and consumption coupons.
Cointelegraph.com further reports that China’s efforts to encourage the adoption of the digital yuan have not been very successful in regions such as Hong Kong. Specifically, during the first four days of the hard launch of the digital yuan wallet, just 625 residents signed up.
In January 2023, the People’s Bank of China (PBC) included the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-CNY, in its currency circulation report. According to the central bank’s 2022 financial statics report, as of December 2022, there were 13.61 billion e-CNY in circulation, worth around USD 2 billion at the time of writing. In December, the currency in circulation registered an increase at a rate of 15.3%, with the broad money supply having been reported to be 266.43 trillion CNY.
Following the addition of the e-CNY to its figures, the PBC advised that no ‘notable changes’ were caused to growth rates. Furthermore, the 13.61 billion e-CNY made up about 0.13% of the 10.47 trillion CNY reported to have been in circulation at the end of 2022.
The e-CNY is issued by the PBC, and it is also known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), or the digital RMB. The CDBC is part of China’s ongoing efforts at having its currency digitised, with the digitalisation including currently circulating banknotes and coins. Therefore, the e-CNY is a part of the country’s monetary base and makes up part of the cash in circulation, being mainly intended towards the use of high-frequency small-scale retail transactions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions