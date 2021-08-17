|
BCB Group implements AML compliance technology through Napier

Tuesday 17 August 2021

BCB Group, a crypto-dedicated provider of payments, business accounts, and trading services for the digital asset economy, has chosen Napier for its AI technology.

BCB Group will use Napier’s Transaction Screening and Transaction Monitoring tools to flag any suspicious activity as it happens, and to support its ongoing commitment to leading the way with anti-money laundering compliance in the UK crypto market.

BCB Group provides an end-to-end suite of payment processing, cryptocurrency trading, foreign exchange, and custody services. 


Keywords: cryptocurrency, AML, compliance, artificial intelligence
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom
