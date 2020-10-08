|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bank of Korea plans cryptocurrency (CBDC) testing in 2021

Thursday 8 October 2020 14:13 CET | News

South Korea’s central bank has revealed that the third and final phase of its pilot programme for a CBDC will commence in 2021.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) announced plans of doing a test run on the issuance and circulation of the planned central bank digital currency in 2021, according to The Korea Times, cited by tokenpost.com. However, the BOK clarified that the test should not be interpreted as a confirmation that it will launch its own cryptocurrency. The pilot programme for the planned CBDC was announced by the Bank of Korea in April 2020 and is expected to last until December 2021.

Phase 1 of the programme, which involved designing and checking the technology that will be used in the project, was already completed in July 2020. The second phase is focused on the analysis of processes as well as coordinating with outside consultants. Meanwhile, the third and final phase of the pilot will focus on the distribution of the cryptocurrency as well as its circulation process.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bank of Korea, cryptocurrency, CBDC, South Korea, central bank, BOK, central bank digital currency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like