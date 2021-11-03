|
Australia's Commonwealth Bank offers limited cryptocurrency trading

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:08 CET | News

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has partnered with Gemini, an US-based crypto exchange and blockchain analysis company Chainalysis to offer crypto-related services.

The new service will be available to more than 6 million users across the continent. The bank is set to conduct a pilot programme before its official launch in 2022 and will allow customers to trade up to 10 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. 

CBA’s move aims to offer more legitimacy, security, and even the common ground for regulating crypto trading in Australia, as customers expressed concerns regarding certain crypto services already available on the market, The Guardian reports.


