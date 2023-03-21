Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Australian banks reportedly asked to relay crypto transactions

Tuesday 21 March 2023 15:34 CET | News

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has reportedly asked banks to report on transactions involving crypto assets and to provide updates.

 

The news comes in the context of recent collapses in the banking sector such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse. SVB collapsed in the US after failing to raise USD 2.2 billion to plug a loss from the sale of assets, mainly US government bonds, that were affected by higher interest rates. These developments prompted a run on the bank in the US and sparked investor fears about the general state of the banking sector. Furthermore, on 19 March, UBS Group agreed to acquire its competitor Credit Suisse for USD 3.2 billion after the latter collapsed over the weekend. 

In Australia, these new measures are reportedly part of the APRA’s increased supervision of the banking sector. To be specific, according to cointelegraph.com, APRA has started requesting banks to declare their exposures to startups and crypto-related companies. They also reportedly ordered banks to provide daily updates to the APRA in a bid to obtain more information and insight into banking exposures into crypto as well as associated risks.

 

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has reportedly asked banks to report on transactions involving crypto assets and to provide updates.

 

US bank fragility in 2023

In March 2023, a Social Science Research Network study published on ssrn.com analysed US banks’ asset exposure to a recent rise in the interest rates with implications for financial stability. According to the report, the US banking system’s market value of assets is USD 2 trillion lower than suggested by their book value of assets accounting for loan portfolios held to maturity. Marked-to-market bank assets have declined by an average of 10% across all the banks while the bottom 5th percentile experienced a decline of 20%. 

When looking at the recently failed Silicon Valley Bank, the paper reveals that 10% of banks have larger unrecognized losses than those at SVB. According to ssrn.com the bank failed due to a combination of losses, uninsured leverage, and an extensive loan portfolio. Comparing SVB’s situation with other banks revealed that nearly 190 banks operating in the United States are potentially at risk of collapse. 

The paper concludes that recent declines in bank asset values very significantly increased the fragility of the US banking system to uninsured depositor runs.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, compliance, banks, transactions
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Australian Prudential Regulation Authority
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority

|
Discover all the Company news on Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and other articles related to Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like