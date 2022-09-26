Australia to test CBDC potential

The project, which began in July 2022, will help understanding of some of the technological, legal, and regulatory considerations associated with a CBDC, the RBA and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre said in a White Paper . The findings will be published at the conclusion of the project in around mid-2023. However, the research implies no commitment from the RBA to issue a CBDC.
The RBA is seeking submissions from industry participants ranging from financial institutions, fintechs, public sector agencies and technology providers. It is also engaging with regulators to work through any regulatory implications.
All proposals will be used to inform assessments of the rationale for an eAUD, the White Paper added. A limited number will also be selected for operation within the CBDC pilot project infrastructure. Pilot participants will bear their own costs for the conception, design, development, implementation, and piloting, if selected.
Central banks worldwide are acting swiftly to ensure they don’t fall behind as money edges toward a reinvention with alternative concepts like cryptocurrencies taking hold. That new technology, as well as events like the coronavirus pandemic, are among forces pushing consumers to go cashless.
Most recently, one of the most innovative countries of Africa, Nigeria, is pushing towards creating a local digital currency, that they call eNaira . The currency is a Central Bank of Nigeria-issued digital currency that provides a unique form of money denominated in Naira. eNaira serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering a wider variety of payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments.
US-based CPaaS innovator Clickatell partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deliver eNaira banking services to Nigerians using the USSD channel. Introducing the USSD short code allows non-banked Nigerians, many of whom do not have smartphones, to access cashless banking services.
In Asia, India is considering testing a CBDC idea . The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consulted with public sector banks and fintechs such as FIS to test out a central bank digital currency. However, this comes from a different perspective, as the government aims to slow the growth of private cryptocurrencies in India or eliminate them from the market altogether.
Along with its intentions of testing a CBDC, Australia has also invested heavily in cybersecurity . The country unveiled its 2022-23 federal budget, showing a strong commitment to cybersecurity, in which it plans to invest AUD 6.8 billion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions