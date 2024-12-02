Zilliqa Capital launches its blockchain platform





Zilliqa Capital will invest in its utility token ‘ZIL’ as a strategic asset, and selectively invest in Zilliqa and relevant non-Zilliqa based businesses.

The company’s goal is to operate as a permanent capital, ecosystem-focused investment company, that will invest in decentralised and fintech solutions across investing, wealth management, insurance, lending, payments, and remittances, as well as infrastructures that will enable Web 3.0.