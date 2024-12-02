



The move positions BermudAir among the first airlines to provide native stablecoin payments for tickets during online booking on its website and mobile app. The new capability developed in collaboration with Zero Hash is set to go live by the end of 2025, allowing BermudAir passengers to pay with stablecoins directly on the airline’s website. After launch, users are set to be able to select from a suite of stablecoin options at checkout, in turn supporting them in benefiting from optimised payments that settle nearly instantly across borders.











Moreover, the initiative comes as part of a broader movement to include Bermudian businesses in digital finance. Bermuda’s government has developed a sophisticated regulatory framework for fintech, making the region a hub for crypto adoption and advancement.





Rolling out stablecoin payments in the travel space

With international visitors making up the majority of Bermuda’s annual air arrivals, BermudAir aims to mitigate transaction fees on credit card bookings, often faced by these travellers. Also, the company seeks to deliver a more optimal booking experience for its globally diverse customers. As stablecoin payments process without interruptions, ticket purchases can be confirmed efficiently without banking delays, in turn offering more opportunities both for travellers and tourism operators.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Zero Hash mentioned that the partnership with BermudAir underscores the advancement of digital finance. By utilising the company’s stablecoin payment infrastructure, the airline will be able to offer improved payment options and global accessibility that travellers expect.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Zero Hash and the launch of the new feature comes as an addition to BermudAir’s previous move when the airline issued stablecoin bond tokens in alliance with XBTO. Once live, the stablecoin payment feature can be accessed by customers by booking on BermudAir’s website or app, with users having to choose the stablecoin payment option during checkout. Following this, Zero Hash will manage the crypto-to-fiat settlement in real time.