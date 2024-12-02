ZebraPay to start accepting Ether and VEROS in Romania

The payments provider has become operational since 2009 and has over 2500 kiosks installed in over 350 localities across the country. Currently, the self-service kiosks support payments made using cash, NFC, mobile wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Until recently, Bitcoin was the only cryptocurrency supported by ZebraPay kiosks. However, due to the increasing demand for alternative payment methods, the company is planning to expand its cryptocurrency services and has just signed the agreement with VEROS to start offering VRS cryptocurrency payment option.

Each of the three cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, and VRS) adopted by ZebraPay have their own niche in the market, creating a diversity that many cryptocurrency users are currently looking for.