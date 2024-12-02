Zebec launches its services in Japan

This move is part of Zebec's ongoing global expansion strategy and reflects its aim to support financial innovation on a global scale. Japan's forward-thinking regulatory framework in digital finance offered a suitable environment for Zebec's technology. The platform is designed to complement the sophisticated and robust nature of Japan's financial ecosystem, offering several improvements to traditional payroll methods and digital payment options.

According to Zebec officials, the expansion into Japan aligns with the company's goal of contributing to the country's advanced financial infrastructure. They highlighted the company's focus on Asian markets, supporting the quick deployment of comprehensive and flexible financial solutions to Japanese customers.

What does Zebec offer in Japan?

The suite of Zebec services now available in Japan includes the Zebec App and Nautilus Chain, supporting streaming payments and real-time web3 payroll with digital payment options in USDC, ERC, and the Japan-native stablecoin (JPYZ) in the future. The Wagelink platform, in partnership with Circle and Stellar, aims to modernise traditional payroll by incorporating stablecoin salary payments and cross-border remittances.

In addition, the Zebec Instant Card, supported globally by Visa and Mastercard, allows crypto payments in both USD and JPY. In the company press release, Zebec officials talked about the company's commitment to building enduring partnerships in the Japanese fintech sector as it continues to expand into the market.





More information about Zebec

Established in 2021, Zebec has obtained investments from firms such as Circle, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Breyer Capital, DST Global Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. At the time of writing, the company services hundreds of companies, facilitating thousands of continuous payment streams and powering new payroll services. Zebec positions itself as a crypto payments superapp, integrating blockchain technology into everyday financial transactions.

In December 2023, Cryptopotato reported on Zebec’s introduction of the Instant Card, which marked an expansion of the company's existing range of payment and payroll solutions. This new card, supported by the established networks of Visa and Mastercard, provides users with a straightforward and immediate means to convert their cryptocurrency into USD.

The Zebec Instant Card is a non-custodial multi-chain global payment card. Activation of the card occurs directly through transfers from popular cryptocurrency wallets such as Metamask, BNB, and Phantom. The card also integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to spend using USD irrespective of their location.