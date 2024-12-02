Xapo partners Uber Argentina to assist transportation services via Bitcoin

The partnership with Uber allows the company to accept Xapo’s Bitcoin debit cards, and for users to use the payment option when traveling domestically or abroad.

Recently, the Argentinian authorities have argued on whether Uber is properly incorporated in the South American country, or acted illegally in launching its product in the country.

Up to now, the dispute has seen police raid the homes of individuals suspected to be connected with the company, as well as actions taken against domestic payments providers to prevent them from processing Uber transactions, according to coindesk.com.

Xapo representatives said they see the event as a way to boost adoption of the startups product, which allows users to load the debit card with Bitcoin, and for that Bitcoin to be converted at the point-of-sale in purchases over traditional card rails.

Prior to the partnership with Xapo, Uber Argentina had made other alternative payment methods available including CardNow, Papipago and Neteller, the site continues.