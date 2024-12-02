WRIT Media Group to boost its Pelecoin cryptocurrency system

Pelecoin now provides a downloadable software that allows users to mine Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Zcash and Monero simultaneously. By spreading risk over a portfolio of digital currencies, Pelecoins proprietary mining algorithm reduces price volatility and generates more coin than single cryptocurrency mining. Additionally users can safely withdraw and send Pelecoin to any external wallet that accepts transfers of the mined cryptocurrencies, by using the platforms automated withdrawal form.

Pelecoin will add to its mining platform up to eight additional cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin. Also, multi-signature transactions will be developed and implemented, as will anonymous transactions.