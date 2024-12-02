The Wirex app allows users to buy, hold, exchange, and sell multiple cryptocurrencies within a single app. These funds can be spent all over the world using the company’s crypto-enabled debit card. Over the past year, Wirex has expanded its product portfolio to allow users to manage and grow their wealth.

The Wirex Private Service went through a successful soft launch period during which Wirex Private customers with USD 30 million worth of assets used the service. At the time of writing, the company is accepting applications from eligible customers.

Some of the most important perks of this exclusive membership include a dedicated account manager that provides priority support, no membership fees, customised limits and lending terms, and up to 8% Cryptoback rewards for all card purchases. Wirex has revealed that more tailored travel and wellness perks will be introduced in the future.

In the official press release, Wirex representatives emphasised the importance of looking after their clients’ money, whether we’re talking about traditional currencies or cryptocurrencies. They also revealed that this new luxury service was designed to provide additional reassurance when users entrust them with large amounts of funds.

More information about Wirex

Licensed and regulated, Wirex was launched in 2014 and currently works with internationally recognised brands, including crypto custody provider Fireblocks, to secure customer funds. Wirex also became the first crypto-enabled company to achieve Mastercard principal membership, and it signed a long-term strategic global partnership with Visa.

Through this Visa partnership, Wirex became a member of Visa in APAC and the UK, which means that it gained the ability to issue crypto-enabled debit and prepaid cards to over 40 countries. Moreover, the collaboration allowed Asian consumers to spend crypto at a growing number of APAC merchants.

The partnership aimed to support further collaboration in markets such as APAC, the UK, Europe and the US, as Wirex can now offer new crypto-related products, improve user experience and spearhead new blockchain initiatives. Wirex and Visa have already released a crypto-linked Visa debit card in the US, and Wirex is holding principal membership status with Visa in Europe.

In December 2022, Wirex launched 52 new tokens on its app in order to improve access to DeFi for its users. The launch brought the company’s portfolio up to 130 cryptocurrencies and 13 traditional currencies.