Stablecoin infrastructure platform Wirex has integrated Aurora Intents Deposits, part of the cross-chain execution solution Aurora Intents built by Aurora Labs, into its infrastructure offering. As of November 2026, users of companies building on Wirex can receive one permanent deposit address per network family. Funds sent from Tron, Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other supported chains are then converted and credited to their accounts automatically, according to the announcement.

Network fragmentation in crypto deposits

The integration targets a long-standing problem in crypto onboarding: deposits have traditionally relied on customers selecting the correct network. Many assets now exist on several blockchains at once. USDC alone is natively supported on 38 networks, and 51 of the top 100 crypto assets by size are present on two or more chains. Each network uses its own address format, and funds sent over an unsupported network can be lost.

On the platform side, every additional chain requires a separate integration that must be built and maintained, so the cost of broader network coverage rises with each blockchain added.

How the deposit flow works

Under Aurora Intents Deposits, each user of a partner platform is assigned a static deposit address linked to their account and to the asset that the partner credits. The address does not expire and can be reused for all future top-ups. A single address covers Ethereum and other supported EVM-compatible networks, while non-EVM networks such as Solana and Tron each have a separate address.

When a deposit arrives, Aurora Intents detects it on the source chain and routes it through NEAR Intents, where solvers execute the conversion. If a customer sends a supported asset that differs from the one the partner credits, for example SOL instead of USDC, it is converted before reaching the user’s balance. NEAR Intents, the solver network underpinning Aurora Intents, has processed more than USD 37 billion in transactions.

Declan Hannon, CEO of Aurora Labs, said that users should not need to know which blockchain holds their funds before using them, noting that wrong-network warnings and failed transfers highlight the continued fragmentation of crypto. Hannon compared the goal of hiding the underlying chain from users to the way the internet abstracted away servers.

An optional layer for Wirex partners

For businesses building on Wirex, the feature is optional and sits alongside Wirex’s existing cross-chain deposit options. Partners can integrate it to extend network coverage without building separate infrastructure for each chain, with incoming deposits arriving in the asset they credit. Customers, in turn, can fund accounts directly from the wallet or exchange where they already hold assets.

Dmitry Lazarichev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said partners are seeking flexibility in how their users move money onchain, adding that the integration is expected to reduce time and costs for end users.