Wirex announces Metal Card and membership plan enhancement





This upgrade comes along with the Metal Membership Plan, which aims to combine luxury and practicality to reshape banking, by providing not just financial services but a lifestyle to its customers.





Benefits of the Metal Plan

Metal card with no extra costs: a Visa Signature card made of metal for durability;

No issuing and delivery fees;

Flexible payment options: the Metal Plan offers options for GBP 30 per month or GBP 300 annually;

Monthly fee waiver: no monthly fees by meeting specific criteria

Second-to-None cryptoback rates: cryptoback rate of 2%, with customisable earnings reaching up to 15% based on spending categories;

Earn up to GBP 300 monthly and receive a welcome bonus of GBP 300 in WXT for spending GBP 15,000 in your first three months.









Pricing and accessibility across tiers

Standard Plan: free of charge, providing basic financial services for everyday use;

Metal Plan: for GBP 30 per month;

Private Plan: an invite-only tier for elite customers, accessible through specific eligibility criteria.





Additional benefits

Standard vs. Metal: both tiers provide various benefits, but the Metal Plan stands out with priority support, exclusive merchant privileges, and more;

Premium Privileges: the Metal Plan offers VIP treatment, including LoungeKey access and on-call emergency assistance.





High limits for diverse goals

Free ATM withdrawals: ranging from GBP 100 per month for Standard to GBP 400 per month for both Metal and Private tiers.

Increased transaction limits: higher ATM and transactional limits with the Metal and Private tiers.





About Wirex

Wirex is a digital payments provider that introduced a crypto-enabled card. As a Visa and Mastercard principal member, Wirex serves over 6 million customers across 130 countries, offering secure accounts for storage, purchase, and exchange of multiple currencies.







With the native utility token WXT and the innovative Cryptoback™ reward program, users earn up to 8% back in WXT for transactions. Features like X-Accounts, the Wirex Wallet, and partnerships with projects like Nereus showcase Wirex's commitment to market developments.





Expanding beyond traditional offerings, Wirex seeks to embrace Web3 trends, providing mainstream access to DeFi and wealth management. With USD 20 billion in transactions processed, Wirex aims to drive the mass adoption of a cashless society by facilitating crypto and traditional currency transactions worldwide.