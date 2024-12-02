Waves Platform partners BitScan to disrupt the loyalty industry

The network leverages a public blockchain to make loyalty programs easy to create for businesses of any size. Incent offers a ‘better than money’ solution for both customers and merchants. It enables merchants of any size choose their level of reward, then pools it with rewards across the network so there is no contingent liability.

Moreover, Incent Loyalty will be transportable between brands for consumers, have an independent value outside of the issuing merchant, and remove tax burdens from the merchant by removing future obligations often associated with traditional loyalty programs.

Earlier this summer, Waves Platform has completed a USD 16 million crowdsale, making it one of the largest crypto platform ICOs since Ethereum raised USD 18 million during July-August, 2014. Incent Loyalty represents the first high-profile development built upon the Waves Platform and the Waves team is standing firmly behind it.

Incent Loyalty is a logical next step for BitScan founder and CEO Rob Wilson, who had previously developed a robust merchant services platform and a large global directories of companies accepting bitcoin within BitScan.

BitScan has already developed the proof-of-concept wallet for Incent. Merchants can configure issuance and redemption via the dashboard?—?sending customers a proportion of the value of each purchase in Incent, and setting the discount available for paying with Incent. The crowdfund will raise money to integrate the software into ecommerce sites and reach out to new businesses.