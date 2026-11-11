Singapore-based WasabiCard has launched a local card issuing solution with stablecoin settlement across more than 100 markets.

Through a single API integration, businesses can set up card programmes designed to meet regional compliance requirements, with programme-level settlement in USDT, USDC, and Open USD (OUSD).

According to WasabiCard, international expansion has typically meant issuing cards in one market and applying the same model elsewhere. That approach can create friction around compliance, card acceptance, and costs. Ray Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of WasabiCard, said the solution lets businesses issue natively in regional markets while settling in stablecoins.

To support this, WasabiCard works with financial institutions globally to provide access to local bank identification numbers (BINs). Because cards are issued in the market where transactions take place, the company says businesses can reduce cross-border and foreign exchange fees and improve merchant approval rates.

Via the API, businesses can configure card programmes, manage the card lifecycle, and set programme-specific controls. Accounts can be activated in as little as 24 hours once required documents have been submitted and KYB, compliance, and partner reviews are complete.

Businesses can choose between commercial and consumer BINs, with programme options on both Visa and Mastercard. Virtual and physical cards can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay, white label options are expected to allow card issuing to be built into a business’s own products and payment workflows. Programmes are funded from stablecoin balances, while cardholders spend in local currency wherever cards are accepted.

Compliance checks on stablecoin deposits

Compliance screening takes place before deposited funds become spendable. WasabiCard cross-checks on-chain data to establish where funds originated and whether they are linked to known risks, such as scams or stolen assets. Deposits with direct exposure to high-risk sources are declined. Those with an indirect link are held while the company’s compliance team reviews them in context.

Each decision is supported by an auditable record. WasabiCard presents this as a way to give issuing partners the accountability needed to support programmes over the long term.

Payouts, advertising, and corporate spend

The solution targets several cross-border workflows. For payouts, businesses can distribute compensation or operating funds to Web3 team members, contractors, and partners in different regions. Content platforms, livestreaming platforms, and talent agencies can pay out creator earnings, commissions, revenue shares, and incentives. Human resources firms, staffing agencies, and flexible workforce platforms can manage payments to workers across markets.

For digital advertising, cards can be created and managed in batches by advertising account, team, or campaign. The solution also covers AI service subscriptions and corporate spending, with granular budgets configurable for purchasing, travel, and general expenses.