Voyager Digital acquires Coinify for payment option expansion

Voyager provides depot solutions through order routing to facilitate trading and investing in crypto assets for both private and institutional clients. According to a Voyager representative, the Coinify acquisition will provide a secure way to make payments from Voyager accounts and help accelerate the company's expansion in Europe and internationally.

Coinify’s API enables payments to be processed in 15 cryptocurrencies as well as transactions in 20 fiat currencies. Under the agreement, 5.1 million new common shares of Voyager Digital will be issued to Coinify shareholders.