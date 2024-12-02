Vogogo integrates Bitcoin platform Harborly

Currently, Harborly’s new website has integrated Vogogo’s payment processing and risk management platform for Canadian customers. As well, it is expected that Harborly will integrate Vogogo’s platform which will enable it to offer users transactions between Bitcoin and fiat currencies in the EU and the US in addition to Canada.

Vogogo is a TSX Venture Exchange publicly traded payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched their web-based payment processing technology.

Founded in 2014, Harborly was designed to lower the barrier to access Bitcoin globally and enable individuals and businesses to access and transact in Bitcoin and fiat currencies alike.