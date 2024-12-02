Virtual world Metaverser integrates Binance Pay into their gaming platform

Metaverser is the first multiplayer open-world blockchain game where users can play with a 3D avatar-based on their facial features. Metaverser is developed on Binance Smart Chain to maintain and manage game NFTs, as this integration will be seamless and open up doors to more possibilities for users.

Metaverser offers various play-to-earn models, and the games mix the world of finance and gaming to provide users with unique opportunities to generate income while playing.

Users can also participate in different challenges to earn their native token USD MTVT and NFTs to sell them on their marketplace and cryptocurrency exchanges, according to bringcrypto.com.