Venga has launched its mobile app in Catalan and Spanish, making it the first crypto app to operate natively in Catalan.

Venga is a cryptocurrency startup committed to transforming the Blockchain and DeFi sectors into a more accessible experience for everyone through a robust and user-friendly mobile application.

The company has launched a localised version of its popular crypto app specifically for Catalan and Spanish speakers, targeting both beginners and experienced users. The app is now available in Catalan, Spanish, and English, featuring an intuitive interface and tailored services such as named IBANs and crypto exchanges. This release is therefore part of Venga's mission to provide hyper-localised features for Barcelona, Catalonia, and the broader Spanish market.

The app emphasises user-friendly navigation, security, compliance, and education, reflecting Venga's Catalan identity through its team.

Addressing crypto users' pain points

Approximately ten million people actively converse in Catalan. While it serves as the primary language for residents in Catalonia, many businesses have overlooked this substantial crypto market, where nearly 20% of the population participates in cryptocurrency, yet lacks services available in their native language. Venga is already licensed to provide crypto services, having registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Bank of Spain and Poland’s Ministry of Finance.

Venga was created to address challenges faced by new crypto users. Unlike traditional banks that view crypto-curious customers with scepticism, Venga treats them as valued clients, providing essential support and information. This approach helps users confidently navigate the cryptosphere.

Expanding language services and collaborations

With the introduction of Catalan and Spanish language services, Venga is well-positioned for future partnerships with local companies and organisations dedicated to increasing crypto education and broadening access to a variety of blockchain services. The multilingual Venga app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.