Veem integrates with Intuit QuickBooks to explore APMs

Through this partnership, Intuit QuickBooks customers can now send international payments via blockchain payment provider Veem. The spread between buying and selling a currency via Veem ranges from 1.5% to 1.9%, based on the transaction size.

Users can currently send and receive money from 24 countries via the service, leveraging the ability to transact in multiple currencies.

Veem recently rebranded as part of a USD 24 million Series B funding in March 2017. The move is also that latest that finds Intuit experimenting with how blockchain-based services could boost its product line.