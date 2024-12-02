USD 12.1 bln worth of crypto assets stolen since 2011





The report states that over USD 1.7 billion was stolen from DeFi protocols. The biggest DeFi breach to date occurred in 2021 to Poly Network, a DeFi initiative, targeted by a hacker who stole more than USD 614 million in tokens.

A leader in the laundering of dirty bitcoins is BTC-e (indicted for money laundering in January 2017), which managed to launder over 200,000 BTC over several years. According to the Crystal database, over a third (39%) of all stolen BTC funds were distributed via Fraudulent Exchanges, defined as exchanges that have been involved in exit scams, illegal behaviour, or who have had funds seized by the government.

According to the report, the most common locations for exchange security breaches are the US, the UK, South Korea, Japan, and China.