US Congress cites for a national policy for blockchain technology

The new resolution was submitted to the US House of Representatives and it refers to digital currencies and blockchain technology. Furthermore, official representatives acknowledge that blockchain tech has the potential to fundamentally change how trust and security are established in online transactions. Bitcoin is also included, but when discussing it, the bill calls it alternative non-fiat currencies.

The resolution was referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, which saw one of its subcommittees hold a hearing on Bitcoin and blockchain tech earlier in 2016.

Advocates of the technology who work on Capitol Hill, including Jerry Brito, executive director of the non-profit Coin Center have praised the resolution. Still, the timing of the resolutions introduction indicates that it may be some time before the Energy and Commerce Committee actually moves to address the measure.

The resolution was introduced on 14th July 2016, just before Congress began a weeks-long recess ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Both the House and Senate wont reconvene until the first week of September 2016.