US colleges and universities offer Bitcoin courses

NYU’s first course was called The Law and Business of Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies. The Duke course was called Innovation, Disruption and Cryptoventures, with a research emphasis on potential businesses that use the blockchain.

Princeton also offers a course, Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies, through Coursera. First offered in the spring, the course begins once more in September 2015. The Stanford University School of Engineering in Stanford, Calif. will offer a new course, Crypto Currencies: Bitcoin and Friends, in September. The course lasts from September 21 to December 9, 2015.

The Mt. Hood Community College has also introduced cryptocurrency curriculum into their coursework. The college, located outside of Portland, Oregon, offers the course, Bitcoin & Crypto-Currencies, for the first time this fall.

It is not only US colleges and universities offering Bitcoin related coursework. The University of Nicosia in Cyprus became the first accredited University to accept Bitcoin.