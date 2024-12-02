Unocoin, PayUmoney to offer buying alternatives

As a result of this partnership, Unocoin users are now able to buy Bitcoin using PayUmoney wallet, offering more alternatives to NEFT/IMPS/RTGS transfers. Unocoin users can purchase Bitcoin by loading their PayU wallet using debit card, credit card or internet banking and select the PayU money option available under the Buy Bitcoin tab. Once the payment is confirmed, users will receive the requested amount of Bitcoin in their Unocoin wallet.

In related news, Unocoin launched a mobile application which offers access to real-time bitcoin market prices and instantaneous trading transactions.