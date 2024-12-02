UK Bitcoin users agree with government regulation

According to a research conducted by Miningpool.co.uk, most of the Bitcoin users in the UK who responded to the survey felt that regulation could be a positive trend, legitimising the online currency and allowing more UK retailers to adopt cryptocurrencies as a payment method, which many identified as lacking in the UK compared to the US. Of those questioned, 82.8% felt that there were not enough places in the UK to spend Bitcoins.

The negativity towards Bitcoin regulation in the UK was low, with just over one in 10 of those surveyed feeeling that regulation could have a negative effect on Bitcoin.

Findings reveal that 39% of the participants were not sure if regulation would be positive or negative. According to the data, the largest demographic of Bitcoin users were between the ages of 25 and 35, while only 14% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 24. Furthermore, 22% of respondents were between the ages of 35 and 44. The gender statistics revealed that the space is heavily male orientated, with only 6% identifying as female.

Purchasing Bitcoins on exchanges was not the preferred method of acquisition in the UK. Instead, 47% of the survey participants preferred to use peer-to-peer or brokerage platforms. Local Bitcoins scored best in the peer-to-peer/broker category, with nearly half of the respondents using the platform.