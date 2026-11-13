Singapore-based stablecoin payments company Triple-A has started processing membership fee payments in stablecoins for the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA). Under the arrangement, both existing members and new applicants can pay their fees in supported stablecoins, while SFA receives the funds directly in SGD.

Triple-A handles payment processing and ongoing transaction monitoring. Stablecoins are offered as an additional option, and SFA’s existing payment methods remain in place.

How the payment flow works

Members who choose stablecoins select the relevant option when paying their membership fee and complete the transaction through a supported digital wallet. Triple-A then processes the payment, converts the funds into SGD, and settles them to SFA. The association does not hold or handle digital assets at any stage, and its finances continue to run in local currency.

This model is central to Triple-A’s proposition: stablecoins are accepted from the payer, while settlement remains in fiat for the recipient. The company presents its infrastructure as a way for organisations to offer stablecoin payments without changing how they operate or how they manage their finances in local currency. According to Eric Barbier, Founder and CEO of Triple-A, the goal is to make stablecoin payments as straightforward as any other payment method. The official described the SFA deployment as an example of how simple the process can be for any organisation.

Regulatory and market context

Triple-A is licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which provides the regulatory basis for its stablecoin payment services. The company has been headquartered in Singapore since its founding. It cites the country’s fintech ecosystem and regulatory environment as factors that have helped establish Singapore as a centre for digital payments.

The announcement comes as stablecoins see wider use in business payments, including cross-border transactions, treasury management, and settlement. A DBS survey conducted by EY in June and July 2026 covered 422 senior finance and business leaders from large enterprises across 11 markets. It found that 63% of them already use stablecoins.

Implications for SFA and its members

For SFA, the move gives its members another way to pay. Holly Fang, President of Singapore FinTech Association, said the association aims to adopt new approaches that deliver practical value to members, and that stablecoin payments give them more flexibility and choice in how they transact. The official also described the step as supporting wider adoption of stablecoins and reinforcing Singapore’s position as a payments hub.

The deployment applies to membership fees only. Even so, it shows a use case beyond cross-border trade and treasury: an industry body collecting fees from its community. Because a licensed intermediary handles conversion, settlement, and transaction monitoring, SFA can accept stablecoins without changing its treasury setup or holding digital assets directly. Both organisations position this model as one that other organisations could replicate.