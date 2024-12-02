The US SEC fines Bitcoin Exchange Sand Hill

Sand Hill, a Boost VC graduate that began operating in 2014, agreed to pay a USD 20,000 settlement for alleged violations of US securities law. The founders of the website did not admit to or deny the allegations but agreed to the SECs cease-and-desist order.

News that the site was under investigation surfaced when Sand Hill published a blog post that outlined how the website had faced inquiries from the federal agency in April 2015. According to its main page, all money deposited by users has since been refunded.