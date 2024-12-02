The R3 consortium has its first Spanish-speaking Latam member

The Latin American institution provides corporate and personal banking, brokerage services, and other financial services across its six principal subsidiaries in Peru, as well as other South American countries including Bolivia, Columbia and Chile, and is listed on the Lima and New York stock exchanges.

Consortium members work closely with R3 to continue developing Corda, its open source financial grade distributed ledger platform that records, executes and manages institutions’ financial agreements in synchrony with their peers. Corda is inspired by and captures the benefits of blockchain systems, but with design choices that make it able to meet the needs of regulated financial institutions.

Talking about the consortium’s new member, David Rutter, CEO of R3 commented that Credicorp’s expertise and knowledge of Latin American markets will be a key asset as the startup will continue to establish its footprint in the region.