The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts now allows crypto payments

The company has partnered with global crypto-payment gateway, Coindirect, allowing customers to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 40 other virtual currencies 24/7. Guests can pay in the cryptocurrency of their choice, based on the currency and location they are situated in at the time of booking.

The Pavilions Residences, which are available for sale at the groups Phuket and Niseko resorts, will also accept cryptocurrencies for the sales of properties. Payments via cryptocurrencies will be available for direct bookings through each hotel’s reservations centre from 7 July 2021 and will soon also be available on website booking engines.