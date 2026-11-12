AllUnity a European stablecoin issuer and licensed e-money institution established by DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy, has announced that all of its stablecoins are now available as payment options on the Tereina platform. Tereina is an SAP-backed financial services company that embeds agentic payments into the business applications enterprises already run. The rollout begins with SAP Cloud ERP through SAP Pay.

As of 12 November 2026, businesses using SAP Pay can pay with AllUnity’s EURAU, USDAU, CHFAU, and SEKAU stablecoins within their existing SAP payment flows. Each token is an e-money token regulated under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), backed 1:1 by reserves in its own currency and redeemable at par.

According to the companies, stablecoin payments in enterprise software have so far centred on the US dollar, while a large share of global trade is invoiced in the euro and other local currencies. With AllUnity, the Tereina platform now covers euro, Swiss franc, Swedish krona, and US dollar stablecoins from a single MiCAR-licensed issuer. This allows businesses to pay, convert, and settle in the currency of each counterparty without leaving SAP. Furthermore, in SAP Cloud ERP, the four stablecoins appear as selectable payment options alongside bank transfers and existing stablecoins.

Minting, FX, and network access

The integration includes the AllUnity Business Mint Account, through which businesses can mint and redeem AllUnity stablecoins 1:1, moving between bank money and on-chain money without an intermediary exchange or separate setup. AllUnity Stablecoin FX converts fiat into a regulated stablecoin in another currency, removing the need for a bank account in that currency.

AllUnity stablecoins are also accessible through StableFX on the Circle Payments Network. This connects local-currency flows to global currencies, including USDC, EURC, and the other stablecoins integrated into StableFX.

Implications for treasury operations

The companies outline four use cases for treasury and finance teams. The first covers supplier payments in local currency: a eurozone buyer could, for example, pay a Swiss supplier in CHFAU or a Swedish supplier in SEKAU without settlement cycles or market slippage. The second concerns intercompany settlement, with groups able to move cash between EUR, CHF, SEK, and USD entities in real time, avoiding banking cut-off times and correspondent banking hops while holding fewer idle balances for pre-funding.

Third, currency conversion can run inside the payment flow rather than through separately pre-funded foreign currency accounts. Finally, payments can be released exactly when due, with payer and payee seeing the same status and data in real time, which the companies say removes manual reconciliation.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of AllUnity, said businesses operate across multiple currencies, and finance teams need regulated digital money in the currencies they invoice in, within the systems they already use. The official added that, with SAP Pay, multi-currency stablecoin settlement becomes a standard part of the SAP corporate treasury workflow available to treasurers globally.

Rajesh Venkathesh, CPO of Tereina, said finance teams are seeking the speed of stablecoins combined with regulatory assurance, describing the integration as a further step towards digital and traditional money moving side by side, in any currency, within companies’ existing workflows.